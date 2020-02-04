GREENUP, Ky. — Two women have been charged with conspiracy to commit arson in connection with their business, according to the Kentucky State Police.
Manjit Singh, 48, of Greenup County, Kentucky, and her daughter, Harpneet Bath, 27, of Vancouver, Canada, allegedly conspired to commit arson and insurance fraud when they hired a man to burn down their business, Wolfe’s Food Mart and Pool Hall, according to a release from the Kentucky State Police. State police and the FBI became involved when Greenup County Sheriff Matt Smith contacted them on Jan. 25 seeking their assistance.
The alleged conspiracy was thwarted through the combined efforts of the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office, Greenup County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office Detectives, The Kentucky State Police and the FBI, according to the release.
Police said both individuals were arrested on the charge of second-degree conspiracy to commit arson. Bath also was charged with tampering with physical evidence.
More charges are expected, police said.
The following information was provided by reports from the Western Regional Jail:
Five people were jailed on felony charges since Monday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Clarence Montana Walls, 34, was jailed at 10:40 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with first-degree robbery, speeding, grand larceny, domestic battery and no operators. Bond was $75,000 cash-only.
Bryan David Harris, 19, was jailed at 4:45 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with obstructing and unarmed robbery. Bond was not set.
Alex Daniel Jarvis, 20, was jailed at 4:45 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with unarmed robbery. Bond was not set.
Jared Norman Lunsford, 23, was jailed at 4:45 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with unarmed robbery. Bond was not set.
Shane Allen Mccomas, 31, was jailed at 4 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with third-offense driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI, expired registration, no insurance, driving on a suspended or revoked license, no motor vehicle inspection and improper registration.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed eight new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Fugitive from justice, 8:43 p.m. Sunday, 1400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, 10th Street and 8 ½ Alley.
Paraphernalia, 7:11 a.m. Tuesday, 8th Street and 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 10:30 p.m. Saturday, 600 block of 14th Street.
Intoxication or drinking in public places, trespass, 1:19 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 1:22 p.m. Sunday, 2300 block of Johnstown Road.
Warrant service, execution, 9:17 a.m. Sunday, 4th Street and 6th Avenue.
Trespassing, 3:17 p.m. Tuesday, 3600 block of Hilltop Drive.