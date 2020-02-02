HUNTINGTON — Two players competed in the 2020 Madden NFL Tournament at Marshall University’s Recreation Center on Saturday.
Josh Adkins and Michael Wentz, both of Huntington, competed against each other in the esports event on the eve of Super Bowl Sunday. The event helped kick off Super Bowl weekend at the university.
Esports — or competitive video gaming — has exploded in popularity over the past five years.
The West Virginia Career and Technical Education office recently announced the launch of an esports pilot program, which could include up to 16 schools from around the Mountain State.
West Virginia Wesleyan College is offering the state’s first varsity esports program, joining about 70 other collegiate organizations across the country.