HUNTINGTON — Two Huntington men face federal prison sentences after admitting this week to firearm offenses.
In the first case, Tyson Davis, Sr. 42, of Huntington pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
According to court documents, on April 17, 2019, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a 9th Avenue residence in Huntington and found Davis on the couch. Officers recovered a loaded Glock 23 .40 caliber pistol from under a cushion. They also located distribution amounts of a heroin and fentanyl mixture and methamphetamine during the search.
Davis later admitted to possessing the firearm.
He faces a minimum mandatory five years in prison at his Aug. 16 sentencing.
In the second case, Aubrey Gardner, 28, of Huntington pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Court documents said Gardner was a passenger in a vehicle officers with the Huntington Police Department pulled over Feb. 8 in the 2800 block of 8th Avenue. During a search of Gardner, the officers found a firearm in the waistband of his pants. Gardner was prohibited from possessing a firearm under federal law because of a 2018 federal conviction in the Southern District of West Virginia for possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin.
He faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 16.