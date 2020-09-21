HUNTINGTON — Two new deaths related to the novel coronavirus were reported Sunday in West Virginia.
A 79-year-old male from Kanawha County and an 81-year-old female from Putnam County were confirmed dead due to complications from the virus in the state, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported, raising the total number of deaths related to the virus in W.Va. to 310.
The total case count in the state also rose Sunday, with 180 new cases totaling 14,054.
Cases per county are as followed: Barbour (44), Berkeley (944), Boone (197), Braxton (10), Brooke (107), Cabell (718), Calhoun (24), Clay (35), Doddridge (18), Fayette (564), Gilmer (27), Grant (152), Greenbrier (120), Hampshire (100), Hancock (141), Hardy (81), Harrison (339), Jackson (247), Jefferson (419), Kanawha (2,297), Lewis (38), Lincoln (155), Logan (572), Marion (254), Marshall (158), Mason (136), McDowell (80), Mercer (399), Mineral (164), Mingo (354), Monongalia (1,876), Monroe (148), Morgan (51), Nicholas (87), Ohio (351), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (149), Putnam (496), Raleigh (472), Randolph (234), Ritchie (10), Roane (49), Summers (41), Taylor (117), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (346), Webster (7), Wetzel (49), Wirt (10), Wood (348), Wyoming (101).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department confirmed 706 cases, of which 254 remained active Sunday, with 10 deaths in the county and 12 probable cases.
In Kentucky, 436 new cases were reported for a total of 61,542 and 1,111 deaths, according to the Kentucky Department of Public Health.
Of those positive cases, four were confirmed in Boyd County, according to the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department — a 69-year-old male in hospital isolation, an 81-year-old female, a 50-year-old female and a 60-year-old female, all three in home isolation.
No new deaths were reported in the county on Sunday.
Statewide in Ohio, the Ohio Department of Health reported 762 new cases, for a total of 144,309 cases.
Ohio has also reported 14,773 hospitalizations, 4,615 deaths and 122,671 presumed recovered.
The Lawrence County, Ohio, Health Department reported 12 new cases Sunday — seven females and five males, three of whom were children and ages ranging from 9-75.
Lawrence County has confirmed 619 total coronavirus cases and 18 total deaths.
Total cases in the United States rose Sunday by 42,561, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported, with 198,754 total deaths.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the virus.