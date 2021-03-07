HUNTINGTON — Two COVID-19 deaths were reported in West Virginia on Sunday — an 86-year-old female from Mason County and a 68-year-old male from Berkeley County.
The deaths were confirmed by the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). There have been 2,325 total virus-related deaths in the state.
DHHR also reported 155 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 133,445.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,263), Berkeley (9,820), Boone (1,614), Braxton (784), Brooke (2,033), Cabell (7,905), Calhoun (231), Clay (381), Doddridge (468), Fayette (2,719), Gilmer (719), Grant (1,093), Greenbrier (2,431), Hampshire (1,548), Hancock (2,595), Hardy (1,287), Harrison (4,901), Jackson (1,678), Jefferson (3,668), Kanawha (12,226), Lewis (1,055), Lincoln (1,238), Logan (2,731), Marion (3,715), Marshall (3,059), Mason (1,792), McDowell (1,379), Mercer (4,253), Mineral (2,590), Mingo (2,147), Monongalia (8,175), Monroe (967), Morgan (938), Nicholas (1,200), Ohio (3,665), Pendleton (620), Pleasants (806), Pocahontas (597), Preston (2,572), Putnam (4,290), Raleigh (4,821), Randolph (2,412), Ritchie (626), Roane (505), Summers (703), Taylor (1,087), Tucker (508), Tyler (630), Upshur (1,713), Wayne (2,603), Webster (330), Wetzel (1,087), Wirt (359), Wood (7,154), Wyoming (1,754).
Cabell County reported 437 active cases, and Wayne County reported 54 active cases on Sunday.
DHHR also reported that 339,346 people in West Virginia have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 216,937 are fully vaccinated. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are administered in two doses, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one dose.
All West Virginians over the age of 16 are encouraged to pre-register at vaccinate.wv.gov.
In Ohio, 978,471 cases have been reported and 17,656 deaths while Kentucky reported a total of 410,184 cases and 4,806 deaths.
More than 57,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Sunday, for a total of 28,771,749, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 522,973 deaths related to the virus.