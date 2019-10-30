HUNTINGTON — Two defendants in two separate cases admitted in federal court Monday to transporting drugs from Detroit to sell in Huntington.
Maechelle Relf, 27, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl. She is one of seven defendants charged in “Operation Free Market,” an investigation into a drug network operating between Detroit and Huntington.
During the investigation, law enforcement seized approximately 130 grams of fentanyl and 120 grams of heroin.
Relf admitted that between December 2018 and May 2019 she conspired with other individuals to distribute heroin and fentanyl in Huntington. She admitted she would travel to Detroit to obtain heroin from a man there to bring back to sell in Huntington.
In a separate, unrelated case, Gerald Robinson, 26, of Detroit, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possession with intent to distribute oxycodone and Xanax.
As part of his plea, Robinson admitted he came to Huntington in April 2017 from Michigan with the intent to distribute the drugs. He was caught when officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle he was in on Interstate 64. During a search of the car, officers located more than 200 oxycodone pills and 53 Xanax pills.
Both defendants face up to 20 years in prison at their Feb. 3, 2020, sentencing.