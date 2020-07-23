HUNTINGTON — Two rallies supporting black lives and law enforcement are scheduled to take place in Huntington this weekend.
The first demonstration is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, July 24, at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington with the focus of supporting law enforcement officers. Sponsored by the national group We Back Blue, the event will focus on supporting law enforcement officers.
“During this turbulent season, our law enforcement officers desperately require our support, encouragement and gratitude for their tireless, fearless and never-ending work to protect and defend their communities,” Mellissa Robey, We Back Blue founder, said.
At noon Saturday, July 25, a march in support of black lives will start at the Memorial Fountain on Marshall University’s campus. At about 12:30 p.m., the march will start toward Pullman Square. The demonstration’s intention is to peacefully exercise First Amendment rights and amplify black voices.