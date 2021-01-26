HUNTINGTON — Two former Huntington politicians indicted in a 2019 shooting that left a man paralyzed asked Chief Cabell Circuit Court Judge Gregory Howard to dismiss those indictments due to a “fundamentally unfair” presentation to the grand jury.
Thomas McCallister, a former Huntington City Council member and mayoral candidate, was indicted in September on charges of malicious assault and use of a firearm during commission of a felony, and his brother, Johnny McCallister, a retired Cabell County magistrate, was charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm.
The investigation into the men began April 27, 2019, after police were dispatched to a shots-fired call around 4 p.m. in the 400 block of West 3rd Street in Huntington. The shooting victim, Ron McDowell Jr., said two men, believed to be the McCallisters, were holding him at gunpoint, lead investigator Andre Jackson said during Thomas McCallister’s preliminary hearing in May 2019.
McDowell was shot while on the phone with 911 and Thomas McCallister admitted to a responding police officer he shot McDowell, Jackson said.
Defense attorneys said the shooting was done in self-defense. They believed McDowell was attempting to break into a garage owned by one of the McCallisters and he was wielding a knife, they said.
Jackson said the victim was found on the ground on his back with a gunshot wound to his neck, an open flip cellphone in his right hand and a closed pocket knife near his right arm.
McDowell is paralyzed from the neck down due to the shooting, his father has said.
At Tuesday’s pretrial hearing, Thomas McCallister’s attorney, Mike Eachus, said several issues occurred during the grand jury process to justify granting his motion to dismiss the indictment against his client.
“The first issue raised was the prosecuting attorney indicating the defendant Thomas McCallister was ‘nuts’ prior to presenting any evidence in the case,” Eachus told the judge. “It’s impossible to tell the effect that statement had.”
Eachus said since the statement was made prior to presenting any evidence to the grand jury, he believes it “poisoned the well of grand jurors.”
Eachus said another issue involved a grand juror saying Thomas McCallister was guilty prior to evidence being presented.
“There was no follow-up as to what caused the grand juror to make that statement,” he said. “The significance is that there was at least one grand juror who had already decided the outcome of the case prior to any evidence being presented.”
Eachus added that he believes there was also incorrect instruction as to probable cause, failure of the grand jury to receive a proper self-defense instruction and other errors and omissions throughout the grand jury process and presentation by Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney Sean “Corky” Hammers.
“I believe dismissal is required to preserve the integrity of the grand jury process in this state,” Eachus said in closing.
Johnny McCallister’s attorney, Chad Hatcher, said originally there was no indictment against his client and that Hammers had a conflict of interest in presenting the case before the grand jury and should have recused himself at that time.
“Johnny McCallister had been a magistrate in this county for years,” Hatcher said. “He ruled against the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office, so there was a conflict.”
Hatcher claimed Hammers should have stated he had a conflict prior to the grand jury presentation and brought in a special prosecutor at that time.
“The state said at that time that conflict didn’t matter because these cases are required to be tried together,” Hatcher said. “That’s not the case, Your Honor. There is nothing that requires these two cases be tried together.”
Mason County Prosecutor Ronald F. Stein Jr. was assigned to represent the prosecution after the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office was disqualified from the case. Special assistant prosecuting attorney Wayne Hancock appeared on behalf of the state and said it does not appear there was an attempt by the Cabell County prosecuting attorney to influence the process of the grand jury.
“Yes, the prosecuting attorney, Mr. Hammers, that presented Thomas McCallister’s case to the grand jury did refer to Mr. McCallister as being ‘nuts,’ but it appears though from my reading of the grand jury transcript that was done prior to the presentment of the formal reading of the proposed indictment by the state,” Hancock said. “The reason that is a salient point that is important in this case before the court is that Judge Farrell, the court that presided over the presentation of the grand jury, instructed the grand jurors that presentation of a case did not begin until the prosecuting attorney read the indictment. So they understood that the presentment had not begun until he completed the reading of the indictment.”
Hancock said while Hammers referred to Thomas McCallister as being “nuts,” it was merely an attempt to calm the grand jury and return the room to order.
“This was after one grand juror referred to Mr. McCallister as being guilty,” Hancock said.
Hancock said the grand jurors were instructed by the judge that they were not there to decide guilt or innocence of any of the cases presented.
“They were only there to determine whether or not probable cause existed in the case for it to move forward,” he said. “I would submit that the grand juror that said that the defendant was guilty prior to the formal reading of the indictment was attempting to make some type of humorous comment.”
Hancock said the fact Hammers said Thomas McCallister was “nuts” prior to the presentation to the grand jury was not part of the testimony and not enough to warrant a dismissal of the indictment.
Howard said he would make a ruling on the motions to dismiss sometime this week.
Tom McCallister remains out of jail on a $30,000 regular-term bond, while Johnny McCallister was given a $10,000 own recognizance bond.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.