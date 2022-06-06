HUNTINGTON — Two women graduated from drug court Monday afternoon at the Cabell County Courthouse and were celebrated for their improvements over the past year.
To Hannah O’Dell, 23, of Huntington, drug court graduation and the milestone of 27 months of sobriety means having her family back.
“Living a life you thought you’d never be able to live. You never picture yourself working, having a house, having a car, and having a relationship with your family,” O’Dell said about her journey through sobriety. O’Dell said she works hard to provide for her almost-3-year-old son.
O’Dell said addiction broke her relationship with her parents, but they have now bonded again. Her parents, her son, family members and friends attended the graduation.
“It’s a really proud moment. When I started this process, I didn’t think I would ever finish this. I felt like I was being set up to fail. So, I take pride in doing it, completing it and doing well. This is a happy day; it means a lot,” O’Dell said.
“She takes pride in working hard, being a parent and helping others. She is a joy to be around,” probation officer Lauren Dodrill said.
Circuit Judge Greg Howard, supervisor of the Cabell County Adult Drug Court, said the program is designed to be completed in 52 weeks — which both graduates accomplished. He said there are typically five to six graduations a year.
“This is definitely one of the best things that we do, because we are celebrating the lives of the people who have gone through the program, have successfully achieved their recovery and are obviously still working on it,” Howard said.
Sierra Weese, 32, of Nicholas County, West Virginia, also graduated and said she needed drug court to succeed.
“When I first got sentenced, I was upset and really mad about the whole situation and I didn’t think it was an opportunity or something to be grateful for,” Weese said. “I think I had to get to desperation, so whenever someone told me to do something I was willing to do it. Because the way I was doing it was not the right way, and I kept getting myself deeper into trouble.”
Weese said she learned how to love herself when she was at Recovery Point, an addiction treatment center in Huntington, and learned responsibility and management in drug court.
“It’s amazing,” Weese said about the rows of friends and family that attended the graduation. “I thought I would have lost them because, for some people, it’s hard for them to keep holding on to hope and they did.”
While both women said goodbye to drug court Monday, Dodrill also said goodbye to the court staff and the drug court participants as it was her final day as a probation officer.
Both O’Dell and Weese wore shirts in honor of Dodrill with “#teamlauren” on the back and “Straight outta drug court” on the front.
“She’s been really supportive and amazing. She’s always pushed me to push my limits,” Weese said. “I’m just really grateful that she was my PO and I was one of her last.”
Dodrill was a probation officer for six and a half years.