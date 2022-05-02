HUNTINGTON — Dozens of family members and friends filled up a courtroom at the Cabell County Courthouse on Monday to see two participants graduate from drug court.
Starr Thacker, 44, of Huntington, graduated Monday with support from her family. Thacker started the program in March 2021, after struggling with addiction for 23 years of her life.
Cabell County Circuit Judge Greg Howard, supervisor of the Cabell County Adult Drug Court, noted that Thacker was truly a star in the program — as she was awarded “star of the week” several times.
“It was like you (Thacker) came in and just kind of attacked it,” Howard said to Thacker. “You really just sunk your teeth into this thing and took off, and I’m really impressed with you.”
Thacker thanked Howard for his guidance in the program, and her family for being by her side.
“I want to thank my family for all their support and sticking it out with me through all the years of terrible addiction,” Thacker said to the rows of family members in the courtroom.
Thacker’s brother-in-law Glen Lett, of Huntington, spoke from the courtroom pews of how proud he is of her after a long journey to sobriety.
“As long as I’ve known Starr, she’s never been that one to be ready for this, man,” Lett said. “She’s really shown some leaps and bounds. She’s been there for her family, and we’re really, really proud of her.”
Howard said the program is intended to be completed in a year’s time, but the process varies for everyone. Howard said both of Monday’s graduates were able to successfully graduate just a little over a year.
Steven Hodge, 45, of Hurricane, West Virginia, also graduated Monday after starting the program in March 2021.
“He’s always laughing and chatting in public. For somebody who has a gruff exterior and comes off a little rough sometimes in court, I’m really impressed with Steven,” Howard said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what he does in the addiction community. I think he’s got a lot to offer and help people out.”
Hodge’s Probation Officer, Lauren Dodrill, also said his appearance may contradict his personality and friendliness. Dodrill compared Hodge to a “kind teddy bear” and a “very thorny rose.”
“The start of his drug court was not under the best of circumstances. Steven had a lot of growing up to do, and I can say he’s blossomed into this very thorny rose in many ways,” Dodrill said. “He’s willing to help. I’ve seen and heard of him helping people, reaching out to people.”
Dodrill said Hodge knows what he wants, and it shows by his application to the program where he said he wants sobriety for himself.
Both graduates were presented with a commemorative Blenko Glass water bottle to mark the occasion.