HUNTINGTON — Two young people were honored for their bravery during a fire last month in Huntington’s Highlawn neighborhood.
When an abandoned house caught fire on Dec. 17, De’Terrion Fuller, a seventh grader at Huntington East Middle School, and Treston Frayley, 19, alerted authorities and instructed a resident in a neighboring building to exit.
Fuller first spotted the fire and instructed his mother to call 911; he then alerted Frayley, who helped alert the at-risk neighbor.
Linda Blough, president of the Highlawn Neighborhood Association, said even though the fire department arrived on the scene quickly, Fuller and Frayley could have saved the neighbor’s life, as she was unaware of the fire that had made its way to her building.
Both the woman and her pets were unharmed in the incident.
Blough believes that the actions of Fuller and Frayley showcase the spirit of a generation often looked down upon by older generations and the nature of the neighborhood.
“They chose to jump into action and do something. That’s a great example of ‘see something, say something,’” Blough said.
The Huntington Fire Department gave awards to Fuller and Frayley at the neighborhood association’s monthly meeting Tuesday.
“We just wanted a chance to show the neighborhood and maybe the city that there are some really great young people out there; they’re not afraid to do the right thing,” Blough said.
“We are thankful for those citizens like De’Terrion and Treston who take action to help their neighbors,” the Huntington Fire Department said in a Facebook post.
