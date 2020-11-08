Essential reporting in volatile times.

BARBOURSVILLE – Two family members were transported to an area hospital Sunday after they were injured when a rifle malfunction and exploded in Barboursville.

According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, police were dispatched to a field in the 6700 block of Mud River Road in Barboursville just before 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, they found while a family was targeting practicing with guns when a .50 caliber rifle exploded, blowing the gun apart.

“They were having a bit of trouble with it, and eventually a round exploded in the chamber,” he said. “One person’s hand is severely injured, and the bullet went out the back and hit the younger person. We don’t know exactly what happened, but something malfunctioned.”

While serious, their injuries do not appear to be life threatening, and criminal charges are not expected.

“It’s just a freak thing,” he said. “It’s a bad situation.”

The investigation remains ongoing. The names of the individuals were not available Sunday evening.

