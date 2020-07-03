HUNTINGTON — Huntington firefighters fought two house fires burning simultaneously Friday afternoon.
Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader said the first fire was reported at 2:37 p.m. at a house in the 2300 block of 8th Avenue. The second call came in about 10 minutes later at a house being remodeled on the corner of 9th Avenue and 17th Street.
“Our firefighters got a pretty good knockdown of the flames at both locations very quickly,” Rader said.
Rader did not have any details on the suspicious fire on 8th Avenue, but said the fire on the corner of 9th Avenue and 17th Street appears to have started at the bottom of the house.
“When we arrived fire was coming from the bottom of the house, coming up,” she said. “We don’t know if it started in the basement or in the siding at the base of the house at the point. The floors are sort of spongy, and there were no steps to the basement.”
Rader said both fires are under investigation.
“The first one on 8th Avenue appears suspicious, but the second one appears accidental,” she said.
The state fire marshal also responded to both scenes, Rader said.