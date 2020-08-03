HUNTINGTON — Two Huntington firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday.
The Huntington Fire Department on Friday was made aware that one person had tested positive for the virus, and a second tested positive on Monday, according to Fire Chief Jan Rader.
Mayor Steve Williams said in a news release that the administration and the International Association of Firefighters Local 289 are working together to continue adequately providing fire protection while also meeting protocol to protect other employees from the virus.
“Since Friday, the Fire Department has been working diligently with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department to ensure that the proper individuals are quarantined and tested in a timely manner and within CDC guidelines,” Williams said. “Furthermore, members of my administration have met with IAFF leadership to ensure Fire Department staffing is maintained to protect lives and property in the city. The safety of our citizens and the safety of our employees are our utmost priorities.”
Fire trucks, stations and equipment will continue to be professionally sanitized as they have been since the start of the pandemic in spring.