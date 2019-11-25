HUNTINGTON — Two Huntington men were sentenced to federal prison last week after admitting to distributing opioids in the city.

James “Mike D” Daniel, 41, was sentenced to serve a four year and three month prison sentence after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin.

As part of his plea, Daniel admitted officers with the Huntington Police Department executed a search warrant May 23, 2017, at a residence where he had being staying. Members of the West Virginia Parole Services and HPD officers found about 6 grams of heroin in the home, which Daniel admitted he had intended to sell.

In an unrelated case, Billy Dean Vance, 43, was sentenced to serve a year and one day in prison for distributing oxycodone. He must also serve three years of supervised release following his prison release and will be on home confinement for the first six months of that term.

Vance admitted on June 28, 2018, he had sold 20 30-milligram oxycodone pills for $700 to a person working as a confidential informant for the Drug Enforcement Administration in the driveway of his Crestmont Drive home.

He also made two additional sales prior to that, on May 31 and June 12, 2018, both involving the sale of 10 30-milligram oxycodone pills.

Law enforcement eventually executed a search warrant at his home July 2, 2018, where they found more oxy- and hydrocodone pills and marijuana. They also found about $3,500 in cash.

