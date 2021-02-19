ASHLAND — Two people in Boyd County have died from hypothermia, coroner Mark Hammond said Friday.
The first hypothermia death was reported earlier in the week, a 77-year-old woman who lived in an apartment complex that had been without power for several days due to storm damage.
The second came Thursday when an 86-year-old woman was found in her home where she had stayed for several days without power. Family attempted to take the woman to King’s Daughters Medical Center, but she went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
“I think the problem is that we’ve never had a power outage in this area for this long, so people think they can stay,” Hammond said. “Hypothermia isn’t something that happens quickly — it comes on slow, and by the time someone realizes they are in trouble, they aren’t thinking clearly and are in great danger.”
Those two deaths are the only cases directly linked to cold temperatures and conditions brought on by recent winter weather and ice storms. Hammond added there have been a handful of incidents related to fallen trees and carbon monoxide poisoning linked to use of generators, but no deaths have been reported due to those causes.
In Boyd County, Judge Executive Eric Chaney said there are two warming shelters currently in operation — at the county’s convention center and the Boyd County Road Department. Contact 606-393-1842 for help getting to the locations.
Several additional locations in the Tri-State are acting as warming shelters as some individuals have been without power for more than a week. Hammond is urging those staying in the cold to seek shelter before it’s too late.
One warming center in West Virginia, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church at 2248 Adams Ave. in Huntington, has announced that it will remain open through the weekend but plans to close immediately after breakfast is served at 8 a.m. Sunday.
Jessie Maynard is volunteering at the church, which has housed as many as 15 people on a given day, offering three hot meals each day, with coffee and other snack foods available all day. The facility can hold up to 20 people.
“We opened specifically as on overnight shelter because we knew there was a need. At the time the (Huntington) City Mission was the only place to stay overnight, and we knew some people couldn’t go there,” Maynard said. “We are doing everything we can to help.”
A complete list of warming shelters in the Tri-State as well as details for those centers can be found here.