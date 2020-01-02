HUNTINGTON — Huntington officials said two people wounded in a New Year’s Day shooting at a downtown Huntington bar are in critical condition.
“We have a total of seven victims,” Huntington Interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell said during a news conference at City Hall on Thursday afternoon. “Two are in critical condition, but all are stable.”
Cornwell said the victims’ names were not being released because of the ongoing investigation into the incident.
Cornwell said the victims were transported via ambulance and private vehicle to area hospitals at about 1:45 a.m. New Year’s Day after shots rang out at the Kulture Hookah Bar in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue. Several of the victims were found shot inside of the bar and outside.
“We encountered a scene there with several persons who had been shot, and the scene was chaotic initially due to the large number of people in the area and around the scene, many of whom were intoxicated,” Cornwell said.
Cornwell said several officers responded after the shooting was reported.
“Our initial response consisted of eight patrol officers, a patrol supervisor, an off-duty patrolman, five detectives, three forensics investigators and myself,” he said. “Officers from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police also responded to the area to help us run calls.”
Cornwell said he is confident that the motive for the shooting was the result of a dispute between individuals.
“This was not a random or targeted act,” Cornwell said.
Cornwell would not say if there was more than one shooter involved and refused to give an age range of the shooting victims.
“This is a current, ongoing and rapidly evolving investigation,” he said. “To date, we have interviewed approximately half of the major involved parties and all of the available witnesses.”
Late Thursday evening, an arrest warrant was issued for Kymonie Desean Davis, 30, of Detroit, Michigan. The warrant charges him with seven counts of wanton endangerment and one count of malicious wounding. He also has active warrants locally for burglary and domestic battery and is wanted for fraud in Illinois with no extradition.
Cornwell said Davis should be considered armed and dangerous.
Cornwell said detectives have executed three search warrants — “one at the location and two on victims, which have resulted in the recovery of numerous items of evidentiary value.”
Cornwell added the officers are in the process of reviewing all the video that they have available to them.
Cornwell says multiple law enforcement agencies were investigating possible criminal activity at the Kulture Hookah Bar prior to Wednesday’s shooting.
“At the time of the incident in question, none had developed into actionable information, but those investigations are ongoing,” he said. “We have several good leads we are following up on as we work to positively identify our suspect, but again, we are very confident that this all stemmed from an incident between individuals at that location and it was not a randomly targeted incident by someone who was not there.”
Cornwell declined to release any other information or details until he received forensics information.
The shooting was one of three in downtown Huntington in the past five months; the first two were deadly.
On Aug. 4, 2019, Tyler Zhea Asbury, 19, of Lavalette, died after being shot at about 2 a.m. at the Hot Corner Bar in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington. Since the shooting, the Hot Corner Bar has surrendered its liquor license to the West Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Administration. It has since reopened under a new name.
On Sept. 22, 2019, Sontezz Lomax, 39, died after being shot outside a bar in the 800 block of 4th Avenue. Another person received non-life-threatening injuries in that shooting, as well.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams was asked if Huntington was a safe place.
“Of course Huntington is safe,” he said. “Our crime has been declining every single year.”
Anyone with information regarding Davis’ whereabouts, or information on the shooting, is asked to call 911 or the Huntington Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.