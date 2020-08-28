HUNTINGTON — Two people were indicted on charges of kidnapping in Cabell County after a man accused them of taking him hostage in an attempt to get a $5,000 ransom from his boyfriend last year.
Olivia Blake Day, 22, and Vernon D. Helmick, 43, both homeless, were charged with kidnapping.
A criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court accuses the pair of kidnapping a man in August 2019 in the alley of the 900 block of 5th Avenue in Huntington.
The victim told police that his boyfriend, who was in Atlanta, Georgia, is wealthy and the couple wanted $5,000 for the victim’s safe release.
The man said he was struck in the head several times before being threatened with death. He was then taken to a church in the 1100 block of 5th Avenue, where he was held captive until the next day.
The couple continuously beat the victim throughout the night and threatened to cut him up and throw him into the river if their demands were not met, according to the complaint.
The victim was taken to two different stores in an attempt to get money via wire transfer, but he was able to escape after a cab driver called 911, Huntington police previously said. The pair was taken into custody before the wire transfer was made.
A Cabell County grand jury also returned the following indictments in July. An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
- Robert K. Barner Jr., 2900 block of Hughes Street: Receiving stolen automobile, driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI conviction and failure to process.
- Andrew Scott Barton, 100 block of Norway Avenue: Receiving stolen automobile and possession of a controlled substance.
- Joseph Lee Belvins, 5800 block of Davis Creek Road, Barboursville: Burglary, conspiracy and petit larceny.
- Christopher Barry Caldwell, 3700 block of 3rd Avenue: Shoplifting and destruction of property.
- Jeremy Tyler Carico, 700 block of Merritt Street, Barboursville: Third-offense shoplifting.
- James Earl Chapman, 5400 block of Altizer Avenue: Attempt to commit a felony, entry of a building other than a dwelling and grand larceny.
- Kimberly Renee Childers, 200 block of Short Street: Entry of a building other than a dwelling, conspiracy and petit larceny.
- Rusty Edward Cremeans, 6400 block of Cox Landing Road, Lesage: Third-offense shoplifting and conspiracy.
- Alex Kane Dillistone, 2900 block of 6th Avenue: Burglary and grand larceny.
- Jordan Alexander Ervin, 1600 block of 11th Avenue: Burglary, conspiracy and petit larceny.
- Anthony Joseph Gaston, Detroit: Identity theft and grand larceny.
- Garrett Joseph Goff, Louisa, Kentucky: Forgery of a public record, disorderly conduct and trespassing.
- Jameil Deafon Graves, 2800 block of Artisan Avenue: Burglary and persons prohibited from possessing a firearm.
- Jody Dale Hall, 900 block of 28th Street: Failure to register as a sex offender.
- Bryan Davis Harris, 2500 block of McComas Road, Barboursville: Entry of a building other than a dwelling, grand larceny and conspiracy.
- Shane Eppson Hatfield, 1400 block of West Main Street, Milton: Fraudulent use of an access device and third-offense shoplifting.
- Derrick Deshawn Henderson, 900 block of 24th Street: Threats of terroristic acts and obscene and threatening communications by computer cellphone and electronic communication devices.
- Zachary Paul Hutchinson, 1800 block of Whites Creek, Prichard: Burglary, grand larceny, persons prohibited from possessing a firearm, persons prohibited from possessing a concealed firearm and fleeing without a vehicle.
- Allante Daizon Johnson, Phoenix: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
- Alex Daniel Jarvis, 2400 block of Prichard Road, Ona: Grand larceny and conspiracy.
- Anthony Joseph Jenkins, 4600 block of Darnell Road: Entry of a building other than a dwelling, conspiracy and petit larceny.
- Beau Matthew Johnson, 900 block of Harrison Street, Milton: Attempt to commit a felony.
- Charlene Rene Johnson, 1300 block of Park Street: Malicious wounding, malicious assault on a police officer and retaliation against a public official.
- Alfred Lemieux Jr., 5600 block of Peyton Court: Distribution, exhibition, possession of material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct.
- Jarad Norman Lunsford, 600 block of Timberwood Lane, Milton: Grand larceny and conspiracy.