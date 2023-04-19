GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — An Ironton man sustained serious injuries and a semi struck a home along Ohio 7 injuring a resident, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The accident was reported at 6:34 a.m. Wednesday north of Gallipolis, Ohio.
The driver of a 2019 Honda and a semi hit head-on. The driver of the Honda, Elijah Matney, 23, of Ironton, was transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital by Med Flight.
Tammy Hayburn was asleep in her house when it was struck by the semi driven by Billy Strum, 53, of Fleming, Ohio. The owners of the residence were at home at the time of the crash, according to a release.
The truck pushed her down over the hill towards the Ohio River, causing minor injuries while her boyfriend was uninjured while fixing breakfast in the kitchen just feet away, according to the release.
Ohio 7 was closed for about six hours following the crash, which remains under investigation. Charges are pending against Matney for driving left of center, according to the release.
