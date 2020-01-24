HUNTINGTON — Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting Friday evening in the Guyandotte neighborhood of Huntington.
According to a news release from the Huntington Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the area of 32nd Street and 3rd Avenue around 6:37 p.m. Friday where two people had been shot by a third person during a domestic dispute.
The individuals who were shot — one man and one woman — were talking to officers at the scene before being transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center, the release said.
The suspect, Brandy Anjalie Hairston, 26, of Huntington, was taken into custody a short time after the incident and was charged with two counts of malicious wounding and three counts of wanton endangerment due to the presence of three juveniles at the scene of the shooting.
None of the juveniles were physically injured, the release said.