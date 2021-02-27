The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Two people were injured in a shooting early Saturday in Huntington.

The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Saturday at Roberts Game Room/Marigold, located at 1325 4th Ave., according to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell.

Bryant Reed, 25, of Taylor, Michigan, was shot and transported to an area hospital for treatment, Cornwell said. As police officers’ investigation progressed, they were notified that Martel Harris, 25, of Hamtramck, Michigan, had arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound as well.

The victims’ injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, Cornwell said.

