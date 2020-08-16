Essential reporting in volatile times.

Two people injured in Portsmouth-area crash

WAVERLY, Ohio — Two people were injured in a crash on U.S. 23 Thursday afternoon, according to the Portsmouth post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash was near the exit of the Walmart. Misty Chesebro, 45, of Waverly, was injured in the crash, according to witnesses. She initially was taken to Adena Medical Center before being flown by Med-Flight to Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

The other driver, James Carke, 72, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, was southbound on U.S. 23 and failed to stop at a red light, according to witnesses. He also was transported to Adena Medical Center.

