The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

EmergencyLightHC1702_source.tif
MetroCreative Connection

GREENUP, Ky. — A two-car crash in Greenup County Wednesday morning injured two people and killed another, according to the Kentucky State Police.

The crash was reported after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the junction of Horn Hollow and the Industrial Parkway. A preliminary investigation indicated a 2007 Ford Focus operated by Brian Harmon, 32, turned onto the parkway.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.