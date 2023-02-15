GREENUP, Ky. — A two-car crash in Greenup County Wednesday morning injured two people and killed another, according to the Kentucky State Police.
The crash was reported after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the junction of Horn Hollow and the Industrial Parkway. A preliminary investigation indicated a 2007 Ford Focus operated by Brian Harmon, 32, turned onto the parkway.
It was struck on the driver's side by a 2005 Scion XA driven by Hunter Star.
Brian Harmon was pronounced dead at the scene by Greenup County Coroner Neil Wright.
Ronald Harmon, a passenger in the Ford Focus, sustained serious injuries in the crash and was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington where he was listed in critical condition.
Starr, meanwhile, also suffered serious injuries and was taken to King's Daughters Medical Center in Ashland before being transferred to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington.
Autopsy and toxicology reports are pending. It hasn't been determined if speed or intoxicants were contributing factors to the crash, according to the report.
