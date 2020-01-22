LESAGE — Two people were jailed early Wednesday in connection with a shooting Tuesday night in the Lesage area, according to criminal complaints.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said a report came in around 8:30 p.m. that a man, Jerry “Jesse” Short, had been shot at a property along Fairview Ridge Road.

Julius T. Clagg, 18, of Lesage, was charged with malicious wounding, and Myron D. Brumfield, 19, also of Lesage, was charged with accessory before or after the fact.

Short said three rounds were fired at him when he attempted to block the suspects from trespassing on the property. One shot wounded Short’s left forearm, according to reports.

Short was transported by Cabell County EMS to Cabell Huntington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A juvenile was also jailed in connection with the shooting.

