BARBOURSVILLE — Two people were jailed Saturday on felony charges, according to information provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.

Steven Ravenscraft, 39, was jailed at 11:45 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.

Carl Leslie Adkins III, 29, was jailed at 12:20 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with probation hold of a convicted felon. Bond was not set.

