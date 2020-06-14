BARBOURSVILLE — Two people were jailed Saturday on felony charges, according to information provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
Steven Ravenscraft, 39, was jailed at 11:45 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Carl Leslie Adkins III, 29, was jailed at 12:20 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with probation hold of a convicted felon. Bond was not set.