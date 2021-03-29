BARBOURSVILLE — Two men were jailed on felony charges since Saturday, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Robert Raymond Barker, 47, was jailed at 3 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Barker with strangulation, domestic battery and domestic assault. Bond had not been set as of 1 p.m. Sunday.
Thomas Michael Burton, 27, was jailed at 5:40 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Burton with kidnapping and domestic battery. Bond had not been set as of 1 p.m. Sunday.