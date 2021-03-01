BARBOURSVILLE — Two people were jailed on felony charges since Saturday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Marshall Lee Graves II, 36, was jailed at 11:50 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Graves with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Bond is set at $33,000 for the Cabell County charges. Authorities in Putnam County charged Graves with two capias driving revoked DUI. Bond is set at $5,100 for the Putnam County charges.
Latoya Raquel Saunders, 39, was jailed at 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Saunders with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, expired registration and defective equipment. Bond is set at $31,800.