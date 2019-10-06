BARBOURSVILLE — Two people were jailed on felony charges Saturday, according to booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Lester Gale Doneff, 49, was incarcerated at 3:50 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with malicious wounding, wanton endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and domestic assault. Bond was $65,000 cash.

Michael Keith Miller Jr., 37, was incarcerated at 1:15 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with second-degree robbery and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.