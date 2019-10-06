BARBOURSVILLE — Two people were jailed on felony charges Saturday, according to booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Lester Gale Doneff, 49, was incarcerated at 3:50 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with malicious wounding, wanton endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and domestic assault. Bond was $65,000 cash.
Michael Keith Miller Jr., 37, was incarcerated at 1:15 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with second-degree robbery and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.