BARBOURSVILLE — Two people were jailed on felony charges since Saturday afternoon, according to booking records at the Western Regional Jail.
Michael Brandon James, 40, was jailed at midnight Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with DUI second offense, destruction of property and fleeing while driving under the influence. Bond was $30,000.
Nicholas Craig Lee Wilson, 41, was jailed at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.