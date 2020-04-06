BARBOURSVILLE — The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville. Cody Frazier, 26, was jailed at 4:36 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with receiving and transferring stolen property. Bond was set at $15,012 surety/cash. Romello Thorpe, 24, was jailed at 5 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with attempt to commit a felony and failure to give information. Bond was not set.
Two jailed on felony charges
