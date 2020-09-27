BARBOURSVILLE — Two people were jailed Saturday on felony charges, according to information provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
Haley Nicole Young, 27, was jailed at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with possession of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Bradley Scott Midkiff, 31, was jailed at 10:15 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with probation hold. Bond was not set.