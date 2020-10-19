Essential reporting in volatile times.

BARBOURSVILLE — Two people were jailed Sunday on felony charges, according to information provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.

Eric Wayne Williamson, 49, was jailed at midnight Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Williamson with being a fugitive from justice. No bond was set.

Deandre Antonio Ziegler, 30, was jailed at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Ziegler with possession with intent, domestic battery and fleeing on foot. Bond was set at $25,000.

