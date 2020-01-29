MILTON — Two juveniles have been accused of throwing rocks at cars passing by on Interstate 64 after one allegedly left a cellphone at the crime scene, Milton police say.
Officers started receiving complaints Friday and Saturday last week of cars traveling eastbound on I-64 being struck with something, police said. So far they have identified about five vehicles that reportedly received body and glass damage, amounting to thousands of dollars in repairs.
While investigating the allegations, Patrolmen Sean Beckett and Alan Ashworth found a cleared-out area in a wood line along the eastbound lanes in Milton. There they found a cellphone they used to find the suspects, who had been throwing large clumps of limestone rock at the passing vehicles.
The two suspects will not be identified due to their age.
Anyone who believes they might also be a victim is asked to contact the Milton Police Department at 304-743-9211.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 10 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Shoplifting third offense, 8:54 p.m. Monday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Shoplifting first and second offense, 7:45 p.m. Monday, 500 block of 31st Street.
Throwing or scattering garbage or rubbish, 7:23 a.m. Monday, 9th Street and 5 ½ Alley.
Improper registration, insurance required, traffic control devices, suspended registration/license DUI first and second offenses, 2:51 p.m. Monday, Hal Greer Boulevard and 6th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 3 p.m. Sunday, 2200 block of Adams Avenue.
Petit larceny, midnight Nov. 13, 300 block of Olive Street.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 4 p.m. Friday, 1400 block of West 5th Avenue.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 10:55 a.m. Monday, 13th Street and 10th Avenue.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 9:03 a.m. Monday, Hughes Street and West 29th Street.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 8:46 a.m. Monday, 7th Avenue and 6th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail:
Terry Wetzel Phillips, 31, was jailed at 11:05 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with third-offense shoplifting. Bond was $10,000.