ATHALIA, Ohio — Two people were killed Thursday in a wreck involving a tractor-trailer and truck on Ohio 7 south of Athalia, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Nathan Colburn, 24, of Crown City, Ohio, and David Lee Lambert, 49, also of Crown City, were killed in the crash, according to the highway patrol.
Colburn was driving a truck and Lambert was driving the semi when the crash occurred at 5:53 a.m. Thursday, according to the highway patrol. Colburn was traveling northbound while Lambert was headed southbound.
Evidence at the scene indicated Colburn went left of center and struck the tractor-trailer.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to a news release.
