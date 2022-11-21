PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Police are looking for a man who fatally shot two people outside a Portsmouth bar over the weekend, according to Portsmouth police.
The victims were identified Monday as Abraham Pucheta, 40, and Javier Luna, 35, both of Portsmouth, according to Capt. Jason B. Hedrick of the Portsmouth Police Department.
The two men walked out of Frankenstein's bar at 2:23 a.m. Sunday when a man in a vehicle in the 700 block of Chillicothe Street interacted with one of them. A shooting followed, and the two men were fatally shot, according to Hedrick.
Both men were were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Hedrick. No weapons were recovered at the scene, he said.
"We have a person of interest," Hedrick said. No arrests had been made as of 2 p.m. Monday, he said.
Portsmouth police also called the Ohio Bureau of Investigation to process the crime scene.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Department at 740-354-1600.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.