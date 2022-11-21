The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Police are looking for a man who fatally shot two people outside a Portsmouth bar over the weekend, according to Portsmouth police.

The victims were identified Monday as Abraham Pucheta, 40, and Javier Luna, 35, both of Portsmouth, according to Capt. Jason B. Hedrick of the Portsmouth Police Department.

