HUNTINGTON — Just a few hours before the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs take the field this weekend, people all over the country will tune into a different kind of Super Bowl Sunday tradition: Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl and Dog Bowl.
The annual events pit two teams of dogs against each other in a model stadium with toys, obstacles, riveting commentary and instant replays. The goal of the event is to highlight rescue dogs featured in the game in hopes of getting them adopted into their forever homes.
Returning this year is a spinoff of the annual “Puppy Bowl” — the third annual “Dog Bowl,” which promotes the adoption of older dogs. Spectators to this year’s event may recognize two familiar faces, Snow and Spunky, who were rescued by One By One Animal Advocates of Huntington.
Snow is an 8-year-old Yorkie/Pomeranian mix and Spunky is a 9-year-old Yorkie mix. Before making their professional debut, the two dogs were fostered by Ashley Morrison, the group’s foster coordinator in Huntington. They were rescued from an owner who could no longer care for them in Louisa, Kentucky.
From Morrison’s home, the dogs were taken to Danbury Animal Welfare Society in Bethel, Connecticut, where they were eventually adopted into forever homes. The Danbury Animal Welfare Society is one of many rescue groups that partners with One By One Animal Advocates to send dogs and cats from this area to other parts of the country where they may have a greater chance of being adopted.
A couple of months ago, Morrison said her contacts at the Connecticut shelter notified her that Animal Planet had asked them to “draft” some puppies and dogs into the Puppy Bowl and Dog Bowl. Snow and Spunky were then taken to Madison Square Garden in New York and were selected to participate in the show’s taping, she said.
“I’ve had so many fosters over the years, and some have gone on to things like living with celebrities and things like that,” Morrison said. “But this has definitely been something that has been pretty shocking.”
Despite being older dogs, Morrison said Snow and Spunky were energetic and she is not surprised they were selected for their small-screen debut.
Heather Aulick, president of One By One Animal Advocates, said her organization is thrilled to partner with rescues that see the value in older dogs.
“We are very happy that, first they went to rescues and they are getting this national publicity, but more importantly that they have been adopted into very loving homes,” Aulick said. “It’s nice that people can look beyond their age and see that they still have a lot to give.”
Aulick said she and fellow members of One By One Animal Advocates will be watching the Dog Bowl to root for the two local stars, who will be on team Goldies and Oldies.
Puppy Bowl XVI airs at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, on Animal Planet. Dog Bowl III premiered on Super Bowl eve, but will be replayed at 1 p.m. Sunday before the Puppy Bowl festivities.