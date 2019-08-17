HUNTINGTON — Two men could serve up to three decades in federal prison after they admitted in federal court recently to traveling across state lines to engage in illicit sexual activity with minor girls in West Virginia.
Upon release from prison, the defendants will be required to serve a term of supervised release of at least five years and up to life. They will also have to register as sex offenders.
Bruce Allen Ward, 34, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to traveling in interstate commerce in order to engage in illicit sexual activity with a minor. He faces up to 30 years in federal prison at his Nov. 18 sentencing.
According to an affidavit filed in a Huntington federal court, West Virginia State Trooper Rachel Grose was made aware on Jan. 19 that an undercover employee of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force had joined a social media dating application that allows users to find others nearby with whom they can communicate and meet.
While on the app, the agent was contacted by Ward on Jan. 10, who was identified in his profile as a 43-year-old Huntington man, although Ward later told the agent he was actually 30. The agent told Ward he or she was a 15-year-old female.
The two exchanged cellphone numbers and continued communication, which became sexually explicit in nature. On the same day, Ward also sent the agent three pictures of his genitals.
On Jan. 23, the two began discussions about where they could meet, with the agreement that intercourse would take place. The suspect allegedly requested the agent wear a short dress, "booty shorts" or a cheerleader outfit for their meetup.
During conversations with the agent, Ward indicated he had recently been released on a bond for a criminal charge in Ohio and he was not supposed to be leaving the state, but he still agreed to travel from South Point, Ohio, to Huntington for the meetup.
On Jan. 25, Ward arrived at the agreed upon location where the two would meet. He parked his vehicle around the block from the location and upon entering the home was arrested.
In a separate, unrelated case, Johnathan Matthew Taylor, 24, of Chesapeake, Ohio, also pleaded guilty to traveling in interstate commerce in order to engage in illicit sexual activity with a minor. He faces up to 30 years in federal prison at his Jan. 23, 2020, sentencing.
Taylor admitted he communicated June 1 with a minor he believed to be a 15-year-old girl from Bluefield, West Virginia, via a social messaging app.
Despite her age, Taylor discussed traveling to Bluefield from Ohio to meet her for the purpose of engaging in sexual intercourse, but the minor canceled the plans due to the late hour at which he would arrive.
Two days later, June 3, he arranged to meet the minor in St. Albans, West Virginia, to engage in sexual intercourse.
On that day, he traveled from Ohio to West Virginia, where he purchased condoms before arriving at the location, where he was to meet the 15-year-old girl.