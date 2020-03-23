HUNTINGTON — Two felons appeared before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers in a Huntington federal court last week for gun crimes, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart.
Terry James Cox, 35, of Huntington, was sentenced to service two years and three months in prison after previously admitting to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Cox previously pleaded guilty and admitted he had possessed a Kel-Tec .380 pistol Aug. 9, 2019.
Cox admitted he had been prohibited from carrying a firearm after being convicted of unlawful wounding and attempt to commit a felony in 2005 and 2010.
In a separate case, Anthony Smith, 44, of Wayne, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Smith was arrested April 8, 2019, after troopers with the West Virginia State Police searched his vehicle in the parking lot of the Speedway gas station on 5th Street Road in Huntington.
Troopers located a loaded sawed-off shotgun in the vehicle, and Smith admitted the gun was his.
Smith was prohibited from possessing a firearm under federal law because of a 2005 conviction for the felony offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Davidson County, Tennessee.
He faces up to 10 years in prison at his June 15, 2020, sentencing.