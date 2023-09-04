HUNTINGTON — Two men were arrested on felony charges Sunday following an incident in the West End of Huntington, according to the Huntington Police Department.
Gregory Scott Broce, 52, was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor assault and brandishing. Anthony Joe Woodrum, 50, was charged with felony wanton endangerment involving a firearm and burglary, according to a news release.
Broce and Woodrum were booked at Western Regional Jail at 3:25 a.m. Monday. Broce is being held on a $18,300 bond. Bond is not listed for Woodrum on the Western Regional Jail booking records website.
According to the HPD release, Cabell County 911 dispatch received calls at 7:50 p.m. Sunday regarding shots fired.
One suspect fired a gun in the direction of a man during a dispute at a residence in the 700 block of Adams Avenue, according to the release, before the suspects entered the victim's residence, where one assaulted a woman with a knife. When the suspects left the residence, one person fired another shot at the man.
The victims provided information to the police that led to Broce and Woodrum, along with three others, being located at a residence in the 400 block of West 5th Avenue, according to the release. Everyone but Woodrum exited the home.
Arrest warrants for Broce and Woodrum were signed, the release states, and a search warrant was obtained for the residence.
SWAT team officers attempted to communicate with Woodrum for several hours with no response, according to the release, and then entered the residence and found Woodrum inside, placing him under arrest at 1:38 a.m. Monday. The residence was searched and a vehicle was seized, and no one was injured.
The incident remains under investigation.
The following information was provided by Huntington Police Department reports:
The Huntington Police Department reported 24 incidents in the 48-hour time period ending at 7:48 p.m. Sunday. Because individual reports were not made available, these are the only known details.
Domestic battery, 11:31 p.m. Saturday, 800 block of 17th Street.
Petit larceny, 10:34 p.m. Saturday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Driving over a fire hose, violating obedience to traffic control devices, 9:43 p.m. Saturday, corner of 3rd Avenue and 3rd Street.
Possession of a controlled substance and a warrant, 9:06 p.m. Saturday, 2900 block of Irvin Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 5:11 p.m. Aug. 30, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, 4000 block of 8th Avenue.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 4:25 p.m. Saturday, 400 block of West 19th Street.
Petit larceny, 1:45 p.m. Friday, 800 block of Jackson Avenue.
Found property, 7:15 a.m. Saturday, 800 block of 23rd Street.
DUI less than .150, 1:32 a.m. Saturday, corner of 6th Avenue and 20th Street.
Recovered stolen auto, 12:16 a.m. Saturday, 1700 block of 7th Avenue.
Public urination, defecation, 7:38 p.m. Sunday, 4 1/2 Alley.
Illegal camping, 7:48 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Illegal camping, 7:37 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of 4 1/2 Alley.
Warrant service/execution, 4:38 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Found property, 8:30 a.m. Sunday, corner of 7th Avenue and 1st Street.
Deceased person, 11:20 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 25th Street.
Petit larceny, burglary, 3 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Misdemeanor destruction of property, 10 p.m. Saturday, 400 block of Camp Street.
Misdemeanor destruction of property, breaking and entering of an automobile, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 700 block of West 19th Street.
Domestic battery, brandishing, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 600 block of Marcum Terrace.
Misdemeanor destruction of property, 10 p.m. Saturday, 1100 block of 10th Street.
Battery, 2:32 a.m. Sunday, 2200 block of 9th Avenue.
Information report, 10:44 p.m. Saturday, 900 block of Douglas Street.
The following information was provided by Western Regional Jail booking records:
Michael Lee Christian, 34, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Christian with domestic battery and strangulation. Bond was set at $55,000.
Nathaniel Campbell, 34, was jailed at 7 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Campbell with kidnapping, fleeing with injury and fleeing with reckless indifference. Bond was not set.
Kevin Michael Elliott Jr., 34, was jailed at 10:20 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Elliott with child neglect with risk of injury. Bond was set at $13,000.
Michael Shawn Patton, 52, was jailed at 2:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Patton with sexual abuse in the first degree and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, person of trust. Bond was set at $120,000.
Brandy Vanessa King, 27, was jailed at noon Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged King with a probation violation. Bond was not set.
Anna Shea Watts, 25, was jailed at 3:35 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Watts with fraud schemes. Bond was not set.
Joseph N. Fultz, 36, was jailed at 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Wayne County jailed Fultz on a warrant. Bond was not set.
Kadeem Shanard Nelson, 32, was jailed at 6:15 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Wayne County jailed Nelson as a fugitive from justice. Bond was set at $8,000.