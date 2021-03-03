PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Two Pike County, Kentucky, men were arrested Tuesday in separate cases related to sexual exploitation of children.
In the first case, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime branch arrested Bill Daniel Combs, 36. Combs, of Pikeville, was charged with two counts of possessing matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor.
His arrest came as the result of an undercover investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children and KSP Electronic Crime branch, which was open after they believed he was having improper communication with a juvenile online.
The investigation resulted in an interview at a shelter in Pikeville on Tuesday, and equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.
Police also arrested Stephen D. Ramey, 29, and charged him with four counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and five counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.
The investigation into Ramey was also conducted by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime branch and Internet Crimes Against Children. Their investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Elkhorn City, and equipment believed to have been used to facilitate the crime was seized for examination.
Both men are housed at the Pike County Detention Center.