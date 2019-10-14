HUNTINGTON — Two men were cut or stabbed after an alleged fight in the 1000 block of Monroe Avenue on Saturday night.
Huntington Police Department Chief Hank Dail said it incident happened around 8 p.m. when the two males were in a fight.
Both men were transported to the hospital, one with serious injuries, according to Dial.
This was the second stabbing reported on Monroe Avenue on Saturday.
The other stabbing incident allegedly took place around 2 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Monroe Avenue after a man stabbed his male roommate.
“The two males were involved in some type of argument, and then one of the males cut the other with a knife,” Dial said. “The man that allegedly did the stabbing fled the scene.”
The victim of the stabbing told 911 he was stabbed in the face twice.
Dial said the stabbing victim received minor injuries from the incident, but was transported to a local hospital and received stitches.
Dial said police are still investigating both incidents.