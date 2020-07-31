IRONTON — Two people facing charges in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court have been found to be competent to stand trial, according to court officials.
Todd McCann, 46, of Ironton, earlier pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to charges of burglary, assault on a peace officer, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, criminal damaging and two counts of aggravated menacing.
Judge Christen Finley ordered McCann to undergo a competency evaluation at Court Clinic in Cincinnati. He subsequently was found competent to stand trial.
However, Finley ordered Court Clinic to determine if McCann was competent at the time of the offense.
In an unrelated case, Ronald Viars, 54, who is homeless, also was found competent to stand trial on charges of kidnapping, aggravated burglary, carrying concealed weapons and violation of a protection order.
In two other cases, two defendants pleaded guilty in unrelated drug cases and were placed on intervention in lieu of conviction.
Michael Arrowood, 34, of Paintsville, Kentucky, was ordered to stay drug- and alcohol-free for a year. He also was ordered to get counseling at Family Guidance and do 400 hours of community service.
In the other case, Bethan Burns, 42, of Glenwood, West Virginia, also was ordered to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year, get counseling at Family Guidance and do 400 hours of community service.
In other cases:
- Leslie S. Hunt, 48, of Ironton, pleaded guilty in a felony case. Hunt was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to complete up to a six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. Hunt also was ordered to do 400 hours of community service.
- Nathaniel Johnson, 41, of Columbus, pleaded innocent to two counts of trafficking in cocaine. He was ordered to undergo a drug assessment to determine if he needed counseling. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
- Thomas Thompson, 42, of Ironton, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of drugs. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor pending further court proceedings.