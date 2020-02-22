HUNTINGTON — Two Huntington men have been indicted after they were accused in November 2019 of attacking a woman at a Huntington apartment building and fighting with police who responded to the incident.
Richard Olen Richardson, 58, and David Eugene Starkey, 63, were each charged with unlawful wounding and assault on a law enforcement officer by the Cabell County grand jury in January.
According to criminal complaints filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, officers responded Nov. 18, 2019, to the 1300 block of 4th Avenue where a woman said she was attacked and pushed down a flight of stairs by Richardson, who blamed her for getting his friend evicted.
The victim said Richardson then hit her in the eye and mouth and Starkey soon came out of his apartment and kicked her in the face.
When officers approached the apartment and knocked on the door, they said the men would not open the door. Eventually Starkey opened the door while wielding a knife with his arm allegedly drawn back as if he were ready to stab the officers.
Huntington Cpl. Nick Bloomfield “based” Starkey with the door, knocking him backward before entering the apartment. Bloomfield then shoved Starkey on a bed before drawing his weapon and telling him to drop the knife.
Other responding officers managed to get the knife away from Starkey after a struggle, the complaint said, and he was taken to the ground and placed in handcuffs.
Meanwhile, Richardson was sitting in a chair on the other side of the room when officers entered the apartment and had allegedly jumped out of his chair, lunging after officer Jacob Blackburn, who was able to take him to the ground. In the process, Richardson’s head hit a coffee table located in the middle of the room.
Both men have since been released from Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
GRALEY: In a separate, unrelated case, an Ohio man has been indicted by a Cabell County grand jury on a count of first-degree robbery and fleeing without a vehicle after he was accused of attacking an employee outside of a downtown Huntington business in December 2019.
Timothy Graley, 31, of Dayton, Ohio, was taken into custody after an employee of Pho Noodle House in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue in downtown Huntington gave officers the direction in which he fled after allegedly robbing another person of their cellphone and keys around 4:10 p.m. Dec. 2.
He was later located a few blocks away and apprehended after a short foot pursuit, police previously said. The stolen property was returned to the victim.
OTHER INDICTMENTS: A Cabell County grand jury also returned the following indictments in January. An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
Bradley Thomas Allen, Nitro, West Virginia: Second-offense shoplifting and third-offense shoplifting.
Mark Allen Blake, 800 block of Washington Avenue: Embezzlement.
Daniel Adam Cartwright, 400 block of 6th Avenue: Grand larceny and conspiracy.
Billy L. Chapman, 800 block of Adams Avenue: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.
Buddy Lee Daniels, Yawkey, West Virginia: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Jacob Lee Fraley, 4800 block of Green Valley Road: Burglary, violation of a protective order, attempt to commit a felony and malicious wounding.
Marlana Ruth Gill, Barboursville: Welfare fraud.
Valandale Jerome Herron, 2200 block of 9th Avenue: Malicious wounding and conspiracy.
Leonard Charles Hogan, Barboursville: Entry of a building other than a dwelling and petit larceny.
Matthew Robert Hudson, Kenova: Entry of a building other than a dwelling, entry of an automobile and destruction of property.
Tyler Humphrey, Point Pleasant, West Virginia: Malicious wounding and conspiracy.