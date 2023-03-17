HUNTINGTON — Two men pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with a drug crime raid inside a storage unit in 2022.
Phillip “Chocolate” Antoine Rucker, 43, of Proctorville, Ohio, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. Rucker also pleaded guilty to a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.
Marshall “Chuck” Luther Williams, 41, of Chicago, Illinois, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. Williams also pleaded guilty to a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.
Law enforcement arrested Rucker on Jan. 5, 2022, on an active warrant at a Riverside Drive storage unit.
Officers found approximately $5,080 and a pistol in Rucker’s vehicle, according to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia. Law enforcement seized a key for the storage unit from Rucker.
During the search of the unit, officers found approximately 42.24 grams of a substance containing fentanyl, 27.92 grams of methamphetamine, 929 grams of a purple powder, a pistol and $8,591.
Rucker and Williams admitted to renting the unit to use for distribution. They both said the purple powder found was intended to be cut or be mixed with fentanyl prior to distribution.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers set the sentencing for both defendants on July 10.
They both face a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison, four years of supervised release and a $5 million fine.
