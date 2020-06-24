HUNTINGTON — Two Detroit natives admitted to several drug-related charges in federal court Monday after a 2019 police raid uncovered more than 100 grams of meth inside a West Huntington home.
Rudolph Jackson, 42, was sentenced to serve five years and 11 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to a five-count indictment that charged him with selling heroin and aiding and abetting the possession intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin.
Rudy Jackson, 22, was also sentenced to serve three years and one month in prison after he pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the possession intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Rudolph Jackson admitted he sold heroin four different times to a confidential informant in Huntington. Both men said on Aug. 22, 2019, officers with the Huntington Police Department executed a search warrant at their home in the 700 block of Washington Avenue in Huntington.
Officers found distribution quantities of meth and heroin, which the men admitted they had intended to aid others in selling the drugs.
Capt. Dan Underwood previously said officers recovered about 103 grams of meth, seven grams of a suspected heroin and fentanyl mixture, 14 dosage units of suboxone, distribution amounts of marijuana, ammunition for various calibers of weapons, scales, a blender, cutting agent and other paraphernalia used to weigh, process and package drugs for sale.
The apartment was equipped with surveillance measures to warn occupants of law enforcement activities in the area.
The home was the center of several police raids last year.
The case was prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (SOS), an enforcement surge that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high-impact areas.