HUNTINGTON — Two Huntington men were sentenced to federal court this week for drug and firearms cases.
Juan Isom, 55, was sentenced to serve four years and nine months in federal prison after previously pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, on July 13, 2018, troopers with the West Virginia State Police Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West executed a search warrant at Isom's residence. Troopers located a Taurus .38 caliber revolver on the shelf of Isom's nightstand.
Isom was prohibited from possessing a firearm under federal law because of a 2006 felony drug conviction in Gaston County, North Carolina.
In a separate case, Anthony Saunders, 45, was sentenced to serve two years and eight months in federal prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute oxycodone.
Stuart said Saunders was arrested after Huntington police officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of 28th Street in Huntington. During the stop, officers located approximately 562 oxycodone pills hidden under the carpet of the driver's side of the vehicle.