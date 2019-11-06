HUNTINGTON — Two Huntington men were sentenced to serve five years in prison in separate cases involving the distribution of fentanyl and heroin.
George Gordon Jr., 46, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.
While executing a search warrant Dec. 19, 2018, at Gordon’s home in the 400 block of 30th Street in Huntington, officers with the Huntington Police Department found 67 grams of fentanyl in a jar in the kitchen.
In an unrelated case, David Bond, 38, pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of heroin and one count of distribution of fentanyl.
As part of his plea, Bond admitted that on three separate times between Feb. 7 and Feb. 20, 2018, he had sold heroin and what he believed to be heroin, but later tested positive as fentanyl, to confidential informants working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and HIDTA Task Force.