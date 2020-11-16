GLENWOOD — A second person shot in a triple shooting at a Mason County home Friday has died, while criminal complaints now indicate the shootings took place during the suspect's attempt to obtain meth.
Of the three victims, one person died at the home and another at the hospital in the days following the incident, while a third continues to recover.
While Brandon Allen Smith, 19, of Milton, was charged with murder immediately after the shooting, a woman’s eyewitness account has led police to charge Dustin Lee Lyons, 31, of Milton, and Corey Amaron Turner, 32, of Barboursville, with being accessories in helping Smith after the shooting occurred, according to criminal complaints filed in Mason County Magistrate Court.
The shooting was reported Friday morning at 11092 Whitten Ridge Road in Mason County, West Virginia, where police arrived to find three people shot after receiving a tip from a neighbor.
Ivan Lambert was found on the floor by a couch with gunshot wounds to the chest, arm and neck. James Lenville Smith Jr. was a few feet away from him on the floor with a gunshot wound to his face. A third man, who has not been identified, was found dead in the corner of the room, face-down in a pool of blood, deputies said.
A family member said Lambert had been the one found in a pool of blood.
Ricky Pickens and Smith Jr. were responsive and taken to a hospital and told police it was Brandon Smith who had shot them.
He was arrested later at his Cabell County home.
Smith was also charged with two counts of attempted murder in the shooting, but one is expected to be upgraded after Pickens died in the hospital.
As a result of the investigation, Lyons and Turner were charged over the weekend in Mason County with accessory to first-degree murder in helping Smith cover his tracks, the complaint said.
Their arrests come after a woman who was at the home at the time of the shooting said Smith, Lyons and Turner entered seeking meth from Lambert, who said he had some. Smith became aggressive, the witness told police, and she left the home through a window and ran toward a trailer adjacent to the residence, at which point she heard gunshots.
The woman told police Turner “chased her down” and told her to shut up or they would kill her before escorting her back to the home. Smith told her she had to stay with him a few days and he would kill her if she used the phone before they left the scene of the shooting together.
Based on the woman’s statement, Turner and Lyons were charged with being accessories because they “harbored, concealed, maintained or assisted” Smith after the shooting occurred with the intent to help him escape arrest.
The men remained housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville as of Monday afternoon.