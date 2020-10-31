HUNTINGTON — Two more Cabell County residents have died due to COVID-19.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) on Saturday confirmed the deaths of a 78-year-old man and 91-year-old man from Cabell County, marking the 28th and 29th virus-related deaths in the county.
DHHR also confirmed the deaths of a 62-year-old man from Fayette County, 70-year-old man from Summers County, 76-year-old woman from Logan County and 79-year-old man from Kanawha County.
The state has recorded a total of 457 deaths related to the virus.
Statewide, there were 470 new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday, for a total of 24,460.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (187), Berkeley (1,665), Boone (404), Braxton (71), Brooke (243), Cabell (1,526), Calhoun (36), Clay (65), Doddridge (72), Fayette (794), Gilmer (65), Grant (199), Greenbrier (210), Hampshire (143), Hancock (234), Hardy (108), Harrison (680), Jackson (410), Jefferson (622), Kanawha (3,799), Lewis (105), Lincoln (260), Logan (796), Marion (410), Marshall (404), Mason (179), McDowell (128), Mercer (794), Mineral (239), Mingo (648), Monongalia (2,348), Monroe (264), Morgan (156), Nicholas (191), Ohio (604), Pendleton (77), Pleasants (34), Pocahontas (73), Preston (214), Putnam (952), Raleigh (855), Randolph (425), Ritchie (48), Roane (115), Summers (135), Taylor (172), Tucker (66), Tyler (48), Upshur (276), Wayne (612), Webster (36), Wetzel (205), Wirt (56), Wood (671) and Wyoming (331).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department listed 474 active cases Saturday, while the Wayne County Health Department reported 83 active cases.
In Kentucky, there were 1,986 new cases reported, for a total of 107,219. It was the second highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, as well as the highest number of cases ever reported on a Saturday.
“This is now the single largest week of new COVID-19 cases by almost a thousand, and we still have one day to go. We need your help,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release.
There were also nine new deaths reported, for a total of 1,485. The deaths Saturday included a 77-year-old man from Pike County.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported nine new positive cases Saturday, with patients’ ages ranging from 4 to 55, and noted that one case reported Friday was a Cabell County resident and therefore removed from the county’s cumulative case numbers. Boyd County has reported a total of 758 cases.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported another COVID-19 death Saturday, along with 13 new positive cases. The countywide total is now 1,162 cases and 30 deaths. Since April, 107 people have been hospitalized by the virus.
Statewide, nearly 3,000 new cases were reported, for a total of 215,697, with 5,301 deaths related to the virus.
Nearly 100,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Saturday, for a total of 9,024,298, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 229,109 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.