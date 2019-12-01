BARBOURSVILLE — Two people were arrested Saturday on felony charges, according to booking records at the Western Regional Jail.

Jennifer Rebecca Barnhouse, 42, was incarcerated at 2:46 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with possession with intent to deliver meth and possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Bond was not set.

Jacob Ashton Carver, 26, was incarcerated at 7:25 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation, domestic assault and domestic battery. Bond was not set.

